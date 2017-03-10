Vitor Belfort vs Luke Rockhold Full Fight Video

Vitor Belfort vs Luke Rockhold at UFC on FX 8 on May 18th, 2013. Belfort wins via Spinning Heel Kick KO in the 1st Round.

Vitor Belfort has a professional record of 25-13. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 84% of the time. 18 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 3 via submission. In fights that he losses, 6 are from KO/TKO, 5 from decision, and 2 via submission.

Luke Rockhold has a professional record of 15-3. In fights that he wins he finishes his opponent 87% of the time. 9 of those wins via submission and 4 via KO/TKO. In fights that he losses, 3 are via KO/TKO.

Vitor Belfort is scheduled to fight Kelvin Gastulem at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11th, 2017.