Free Fight Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki

Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202 on August 20th, 2016. Garbrandt wins via 1st Round TKO.

Cody Garbrandt has a professional record of 10-0. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 90% of the time. All 9 of those wins coming via KO/TKO.

Takeya Mizugaki has a professional record of 21-11. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 29% of the time. 5 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he loses, 5 are from decision, 4 from KO/TKO and 2 via submission.

Cody Garbrandt is scheduled to fight Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 on December 30th, 2016. UFC 207 is taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the T-Mobil Arena.

Cody Garbrandt solidified his contender status and earned a title shot with his first round victory over Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202. Garbrandt faces Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight belt in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30. While you are at it check out the full MMANUTS UFC 207 Rousey vs Nunes Preview. 