UFC 207 Embedded Episode 2
On UFC 207 Embedded Episode 2, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz enjoys a sushi feast before doing some last-minute shopping. Opponent Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by mentor Urijah Faber. Already in Las Vegas, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. And former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey arrives at the hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.
