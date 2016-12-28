UFC 207 Embedded Episode 2

On UFC 207 Embedded Episode 2, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz enjoys a sushi feast before doing some last-minute shopping. Opponent Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by mentor Urijah Faber. Already in Las Vegas, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. And former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey arrives at the hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.

Connect with UFC Online and on Social

Website: http://www.ufc.com

Follow UFC

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc

Snapchat: UFC

Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc

Follow Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes

Twitter https://twitter.com/Amanda_Leoa

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/amanda_leoa/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/amanda.n.lio…

Follow “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey

Twitter https://twitter.com/RondaRousey

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rondarousey/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ronda.cips/

Follow Dominick “The Dominator” Cruz

Twitter https://twitter.com/TheDomin8r

Instagram http://instagram.com/domcruz619

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/dominatorcruz

Follow Cody “No Love” Garbrandt

Twitter https://twitter.com/Cody_Nolove

Instagram http://instagram.com/Cody_Nolove

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CodyNoLove