Tyron Woodley vs Josh Koscheck Full Fight Video

Tyron Woodley vs Josh Koscheck at UFC 167 on November 16th, 2013. Woodley KO’s Koscheck in the 1st Round.

Tyron Woodley has a professional record of 16-3-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 69% of the time. 6 of those wins by KO/TKO and 5 via submission. IN fights that he loses, 2 are from decision and 1 via KO/TKO.

Josh Koscheck has a professional record of 17-11 and is currently on a 6 fight losing streak. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 58% of the time. 5 of those wins by KO/TKO and 5 via submission. In fights that he loses, 4 are from KO/TKO, 4 from decision, and 3 via submission.

Tyron Woodley is set to rematch Stephen Thompson at UFC 209 on March 4th, 2017.