Two Main Card Bouts Added to Bellator 183 on Sept. 23 in San Jose

An exciting welterweight contest between British slugger Paul Daley (39-15-2) and California’s Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC), as well as a compelling lightweight bout pitting Adam Piccolotti (9-0) against Goiti Yamauchi(21-3) have been added to Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull on Saturday, September 23 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

That evening, SAP Center in San Jose will also play host to Bellator Kickboxing 7, which features a welterweight world title main event with current champ Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) set to defend his title against Raymond Daniels (11-3).

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels will air on SPIKE immediately following Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell on October 6. Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

A veteran of 56 professional fights, Paul “Semtex” Daley will look to once again showcase his explosive and dangerous power against Lorenz Larkin. With nine of his last 10 wins coming by way of knockout, including an emphatic flying knee KO against Brennan Ward atBellator 170 in January, Daley will look to re-establish himself as a top contender in Bellator’s stacked welterweight division with a win onSeptember 23.

Larkin enters the bout against Daley with an equally impressive arsenal of strikes and power. With 11 of 18 wins coming by way of knockout, the Riverside, Calif. native comes into the event following a must-see title bout against Douglas Lima at Bellator NYC in June, a fight that marked “The Monsoon’s” promotional debut. With marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny to his name, Larkin will look to add Paul Daley to his long list of defeats on his way to reaffirming his status as the division’s top contender.

Fighting out of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Piccolotti will enter the cage for the first time in 2017 following his unanimous decision victory overBrandon Girtz last Novemberat Bellator 165. The 28-year-old lightweight began his professional career on the regional MMA scene where he collected four consecutive victories, including a trio of finishes before joining forces with the Viacom-owned promotion. “AP” has continued his success with Bellator MMA, earning five straight wins over competitors in the stacked lightweight division, including three submission finishes.