Travis Browne vs Josh Barnett Full Fight Video

Travis Browne vs Josh Barnett at UFC 168 on December 28th, 2013. Browne wins at the 1:00 mark in the 1st Round via KO from elbows.

Travis Browne has a professional record of 18-5-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 89% of the time. 14 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he loses, 3 are from KO/TKO and 2 from decision.

Josh Barnett has a professional record of 35-8. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 83% of the time. 21 of those wins coming via submission and 8 via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 3 are from submission, 3 from decision, and 2 via KO/TKO.

Travis Browne is scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 105 on February 18th, 2017.