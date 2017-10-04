Tony Ferguson vs Abel Trujillo Full Fight Video

Tony Ferguson vs Abel Trujillo at UFC 181 on December 6th, 2014. Ferguson wins via Rear-Naked-Choke in the 2nd Round.

Tony Ferguson has a professional record of 22-3. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 77% of the time. 10 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 7 via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are via decision and 1 via submission.

Tony Ferguson is scheduled to fight Kevin Lee at UFC 216 on October 7th, 2017 for the interim lightweight title.

Abel Trujillo has a professional record of 15-7-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 60% of the time. 5 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 4 via submission. In fights that he loses, 4 are from submission, 2 from decision, and 1 via KO/TKO.