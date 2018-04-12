Thongchai Sitsongpeenong Replaces Eyevan Danenberg in GLORY 53

GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced that “The Thai Terminator” Thongchai Sitsongpeenong (137-36, 46 KO, fighting out of Thailand) will now headline GLORY 53 SuperFight Series opposite local favorite Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (68-6-1, 39 KO, fighting out of France) on Saturday, May 12.

Thongchai, the No. 7-ranked welterweight, was last in action at GLORY 51 Rotterdam as part of the one-night welterweight contender tournament. Following a semifinal victory over Alan Scheinson, Thongchai advanced to the tournament final, where he dropped a decision to the man he is replacing, Eyevan Danenberg. Known as “Mister Cool,” Danenberg suffered an injury while training to face Doumbé, creating the opportunity for Thongchai to step in on short notice.

The updated six-fight card for GLORY 53 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 53 SuperFight Series

Welterweight Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Thongchai Sitsongpeenong

Middleweight No. 1 Contender Co-Headline Bout: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Jason Wilnis

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Welterweight Bout: Alan Scheinson vs. Mohammed Jaraya

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Serhii Adamchuk vs. Azize Hlali

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Victor Pinto vs. Buray Bozaryilmaz

GLORY 53 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively from Zénith de Lille on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 12.