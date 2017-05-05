Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem Full Fight Video

Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem Full Fight Video

Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 on September 10th, 2016. Miocic wins via 1st Round KO.

Stipe Miocic has a professional record of 16-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 82% of the time. 12 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO/TKO and 1 via decision.

Alistair Overeem has a professional record of 42-15-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 90% of the time. 19 of those wins comins via KO/TKO and 19 via submission. In fights that he loses, 10 are from KO/TKO, 3 are from decision, and 2 are from submission.

Alistair Overeem is schedule to fight Fabricio Werdum at UFC 213 on July 8th, 2017.

Stipe Miocic is scheduled to rematch Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 on May 13th, 2017 for the UFC Heavyweight Title.