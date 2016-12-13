Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate Full Fight Video

Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate Full Fight Video

Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on December 28th, 2013. Rousey wins via armbar in the third round.

Ronda Rousey has a professional record of 12-1. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 100% of the time. 9 of those wins coming via submission (all armbars) and 3 of those wins coming via KO/TKO. The one loss on Rousey’s record is a KO Loss to Holly Holm.

Miesha Tate has a professional record of 18-7. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 56% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via submission and 3 of those wins coming via KO/TKO. In fights that shes loses, 3 are from submission, 2 are from KO/TKO, and 2 are from decision. Miesha Tate retired on November 12th, 2016 after a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday, December 30th, 2016. This is Ronda’s first fight in over a year.