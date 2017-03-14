Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia Full Fight Video

Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia Full Fight Video

Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia at UFC 190 on August 1st, 2015 in Brazil. Rousey KO’s Correia in the 1st Round.

Ronda Rousey has a professional record of 12-2. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 100% of the time. 9 of those submission wins are all via armbar and 3 wins via KO/TKO. Both of her losses are via KO/TKO.

Bethe Correia has a professional record of 10-2-1. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 20% of the time. Those 2 wins are via KO/TKO. In fights that she loses, 1 is via KO/TKO and 1 via decision.