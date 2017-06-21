Michael Chiesa vs Jim Miller Full Fight Video

Michael Chiesa vs Jim Miller at UFC Fight Night 80 on December 10th, 2015. Chiesa wins via Rear Naked Choke in the 2nd Round.

Michael Chiesa has a professional record of 14-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 71% of the time. All 10 of those wins are via submission. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO/TKO and 1 from decision.

Jim Miller has a professional record of 28-9. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 64% of the time. In fights that he loses, 6 are from decision, 2 from submission, and 1 from KO/TKO.

Jim Miller is scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 213 on July 8th, 2017.

Michael Chiesa is scheduled to fight Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25th, 2017.