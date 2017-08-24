Meryem Uslu Replaces Funda Alkayiş Facing Tiffany van Soest at GLORY 44 SuperFight Series

GLORY has announced a replacement for Turkish fighter Funda Alkayiş in the headline bout of GLORY 44 SuperFight Series. Alkayiş was forced to withdraw from the bout for personal reasons.

GLORY newcomer Meryem Uslu (36-10-1, 12 KO, fighting out of Germany) has been added to the fight card, streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS from Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., this Friday, Aug. 25.

German-born Uslu is a former IMC, WLF, and WKF world champion who has faced stiff competition, including a bout against No. 3-ranked Anissa Meksen and a win over No. 10-ranked Jessica Gladstone.

She steps in on short notice, seizing the opportunity to challenge for GLORY gold against super bantamweight world champion Tiffany “Time Bomb” van Soest (17-2-1, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States). The champion is set to make the first defense of her title after compiling an unblemished 3-0 record inside the GLORY ring.

Van Soest splits her time between Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts, most recently defeating Christine Ferea via unanimous decision under the Invicta FC banner to bring her MMA record to an even 1-1.

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 44 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 44 SuperFight Series

Super Bantamweight Title Headline Bout: Tiffany van Soest vs. Meryem Uslu

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Cătălin Moroșanu vs. Michal Turynski

Middleweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Sean Choice

Middleweight Bout: Warren Thompson vs. Robert Thomas

Lightweight Bout: Rafal Dudek vs. Nate Richardson

Featherweight Bout: Victor Pinto vs. Adrian Maxim

GLORY 44 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT this Friday, Aug. 25.