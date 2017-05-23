Max Holloway vs Cub Swanson Full Fight Video

Max Holloway vs Cub Swanson at UFC on FOX 15 on April 18th, 2015. Holloway wins via Guillotine in Round 3.

Max Holloway has a professional record of 17-3. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 53% of the time. 7 of those wins by KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are from decision and 1 is from submission.

Cub Swanson has a professional record of 25-7. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 60% of the time. 8 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 7 via submission. In fights that he loses, 5 are from submission, 1 from KO/TKO and 1 from decision.

Max Holloway is schedule to fight Jose Aldo at UFC 212 on June 3, 2017 in Brazil.

Jose Aldo has a professional record of 26-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 62% of the time. 14 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO and 1 from submission.