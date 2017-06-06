Mark Hunt vs Roy Nelson Full Fight Video

Mark Hunt vs Roy Nelson at UFC Fight Night 51 on September 20th, 2014. Hunt wins via KO in the 2nd Round.

Mark Hunt has a professional record of 12-11-1-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 75% of the time. All 9 of those finishes coming via KO/TKO. In fights that he lost, 6 are from submission and 5 via KO/TKO.

Roy Nelson has a professional record of 22-14. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 87% of the time. In fights that he lost, 12 are from decision and 2 via KO/TKO.

Roy Nelson has recently signed with Bellator.

Mark Hunt is scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10th, 2017.