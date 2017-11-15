Larkin vs Gonzalez Booked For Bellator 193

Bellator returns to Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif. for Bellator 193 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The card will be headlined by Riverside, California-nativeLorenz Larkin (18-7, 1 NC) against Menifee, California’s Fernando Gonzalez (27-14) in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

Tickets for this event start at $39 and are available at the Pechanga Box Office and Pechanga.com. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m. PST, while the preliminary card will kick-off at 5 p.m. PST. The event will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the newly updated Bellator Mobile App. Additional bouts for Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez will be announced shortly.

Larkin enters his main event matchup against Gonzalez following must-see bouts against Douglas Lima and Paul Daley in 2017. Now, “Da Monsoon” looks to add to his impressive resume – which includes marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny and stoppages in 11 out of 18 victories – by adding the name of a competitor that has nearly 50-fights as a professional. A short trek from Larkin’s hometown of Riverside, Calif. the Millenia MMA-product will represent his nearby hometown proudly on Jan. 26.

Hailing from Menifee, Calif., 33-year-old Fernando Gonzalez will enter the Bellator cage for the ninth time in his nearly 15-year professional career. Gonzalez has seen a great deal of success since joining forces with Bellator MMA, having collected seven victories over an eight-fight, four-year span. Gonzalez has come on strong as of late, tallying 10 wins over his last 13 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts. With 17 of his 27 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, “The Menifee Maniac” will look to see his win-streak continue following his recent success against Brennan Ward at Bellator 193.

Updated Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Fight Card:

Catchweight (180 lbs.) Main Event: Lorenz Larkin (18-7, 1 NC) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (27-14)