Junior Dos Santos vs Stipe Miocic Full Fight Video

Junior Dos Santos vs Stipe Miocic at UFC on FOX 13 on December 13th, 2014. Miocic wins via Unanimous Decision.

Junior Dos Santos has a professional record of 18-4. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 78% of the time. 12 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are from KO/TKO, 1 from submission and one from decision.

Stipe Miocic has a professional record of 16-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 82% of the time. 12 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO/TKO and 1 via decision.

Stipe Miocic is scheduled to rematch Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 on May 13th, 2017 for the UFC Heavyweight Title.