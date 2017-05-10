Junior Dos Santos vs Gabriel Gonzaga Full Fight Video

Junior Dos Santos vs Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC Live 1 on March 21st, 2010. Dos Santos wins via 1st Round TKO.

Junior Dos Santos has a professional record of 18-4. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 78% of the time. 12 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are from KO/TKO, 1 from submission and one from decision.

Gabriel Gonzaga has a professional record of 17-11. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 94% of the time. 9 of those wins coming from submission. and 7 from KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 9 are from KO/TKO and 2 are from decision.

Stipe Miocic is scheduled to rematch Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 on May 13th, 2017 for the UFC Heavyweight Title.