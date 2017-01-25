Julianna Pena vs Jessica Rakoczy Full Fight Video

Julianna Pena vs Jessica Rakoczy Full Fight Video

Julianna Pena vs Jessica Rakoczy at The Ultimate Fighter Finale 18 on November 30th, 2013. Pena wins via 1st Round TKO.

Julianna Pena has a professional record of 8-2. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 76% of the time. 3 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 3 coming via submission. She has 1 loss from KO/TKO and 1 via decision.

Jessica Rakoczy has a professional record of 1-5. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 100% of the time. The 1 win is via KO/TKO. In fights that she loses, 2 are from KO/TKO, 2 via decision, and 1 via submission.

Julianna Pena is scheduled to fight Valentina Shevchenko at UFC on FOX 23 on January 28th, 2017.