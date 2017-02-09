Jacare Souza vs Gegard Moussasi Full Fight Video

Jacare Souza vs Gegard Moussasi at UFC Fight Night 50 on September 5th, 2014. Jacare wins via 3rd Round Guillotine Choke.

Jacare Souza has a professional record of 23-4. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 83% of the time. 16 of those wins by submission and 3 via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 2 are from KO/TKO and 2 via decision.

Gegard Mousasi has a professional record of 41-6-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 83% of the time. 22 of those wins via KO/TKO and 12 via submission. In fights that he losses, 3 are from submission, 2 via decision and 1 via KO/TKO.

Jacare Souza is scheduled to fight Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 on February 11th, 2017.

Gegard Mousasi is scheduled to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 210 on April 8th, 2017.