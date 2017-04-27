Heavyweight Contest Added to Main Card of Bellator 179

A newly announced heavyweight bout featuring Cheick Kongo (26-10-2) against Augusto Sakai (9-0-1) has been added to the already-electric Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald event, which emanates from The SSE Arena, Wembley on May 19.

Kongo, the French-born heavyweight, is currently riding a four-fight win streak that includes wins over Oli Thompson and Alexander Volkov, while the 25-year-old Sakai looks to stay unbeaten and make a name for himself in the division.

Additionally, preliminary matchups featuring some of the U.K.’s best up-and-coming talent have been finalized for the event.

Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald will be broadcast on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the event are on sale now at The SSE Arena, Wembley Box Office (0844 815 0815), ssearena.co.uk and axs.com.

Updated Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Main Card:

Welterweight Main Event: Paul Daley (39-14-2) vs. Rory MacDonald (18-4)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Michael Page (12-0) vs. Derek Anderson (14-3)

Light Heavyweight Feature Bout: Liam McGeary (12-1) vs. Linton Vassell (17-5)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Cheick Kongo (26-10-2) vs. Augusto Sakai (9-0-1)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (6-0) vs. Alfie Davis (6-1)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Beech (4-1) vs. Stav Economou (17-5)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (6-1) vs. Amir Albazi (8-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (4-3) vs. Nathan Jones (10-5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Vinni (14-14) vs. Alex Lohore (10-1)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Liam Etebar (6-1) vs. Rafal Cejra Cejrowski (2-0)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout (150 lbs.): Jeremy Petley (10-8) vs. Chase Morton (6-3)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (4-5) vs. Mike Shipman (9-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Salih Kulucan (4-5) vs. Diego Barbosa (3-0)