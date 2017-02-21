GLORY Signs New Play By Play Announcer Long Term Contracts

Lead play-by-play announcer Todd Grisham and lead analyst Joe Valtellini have each signed multi-year deals with GLORY, remaining as the signature voices inside the commentary booth for the leader in stand-up striking.

In addition to their fight night duties – providing English-language commentary for GLORY numbered and SuperFight Series broadcasts – Grisham and Valtellini will be featured in expanded hosting roles for both audio and video content on traditional broadcast and digital platforms.

The duo has already collaborated as co-hosts of the GLORY Kickboxing Podcast (available to watch on GLORY’s YouTube channel and for download via iTunes), a bi-weekly news and interview show which debuted in November of last year and has produced seven episodes to date. They will also team up to tackle six television special features in 2017, beginning in February with the Best of GLORY 2016, a program that looks back at the top GLORY moments from last year.

“We are now thrilled to be able to say that Todd Grisham and Joe Valtellini will continue as the voices of GLORY Kickboxing today and into the future,” said GLORY CEO Jon Franklin. “When fans think of striking, they think of GLORY; and this incredible commentary team is the perfect soundtrack to the brilliance that happens inside our ring and across hours of programming on multiple platforms.”

Before joining the organization as a backstage and post-fight interviewer at GLORY 30 Los Angeles, Grisham was employed as a commentator and anchor by WWE and ESPN, including play-by-play duties for ESPN’s boxing series Friday Night Fights. He has served as the lead play-by-play announcer for each GLORY event since GLORY 35 SuperFight Series. During that time, Grisham has also hosted “Inside GLORY,” a brand new half-hour program featuring exclusive fighter interviews and profiles, and acted as M.C. for the official GLORY weigh-ins, both of which he will continue to do.

“It’s truly an honor to sign this new deal with GLORY, universally recognized as the world’s premier kickboxing organization,” said Grisham. I fell in love with GLORY the first time I saw it; the heart, skill, passion and athleticism of the fighters is truly inspiring. Any fight fan dreams of being in the position I am in and I will never take it for granted. My partner, Joseph Valtellini, makes my job easy and has become one of my best friends. Two good buddies calling the world’s best fights… doesn’t get any better than that. Dream job.”

After a highly decorated kickboxing career, including his stint as GLORY welterweight world champion in 2014, Valtellini traded in his gloves for the microphone, debuting as an analyst alongside Mauro Ranallo at GLORY 23 Las Vegas in 2015.

Valtellini will continue to co-host the GLORY Kickboxing Podcast with Grisham and will also host his own video segment titled “Inside the Ring,” a window into the skills and techniques of GLORY’s top athletes, accompanied by priceless insight from a former world champion.

“I’m very excited to continue to be a part of bringing the world’s premier kickboxing organization to fans around the world,” said Valtellini. “I had the honor of being inside that ring and being crowned a world champion and now have the privilege of sharing my unique insight and years of experience competing at the highest level along with my broadcast partner Todd Grisham. It’s my mission and goal to build and grow this sport and GLORY to new levels.”

The first broadcast for Grisham and Valtellini under their respective new deals will be GLORY 38 SuperFight Series, followed by GLORY 38 Chicago, taking place this Friday, Feb. 24.

GLORY 38 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, immediately followed by GLORY 38 Chicago, airing live on ESPN3 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

For more information, visit glorykickboxing.com.