GLORY Announces Events in Den Bosch, Paris, and New York City

With GLORY 37 Los Angeles and GLORY 38 Chicago in the books, and GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 40 Copenhagen slated for March 25 and April 29respectively, the world’s premier kickboxing league today announced three international live events added to its 2017 first half schedule.

GLORY makes its first visit to the southern Netherlands this spring, bringing GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series to Brabanthallen ‘s-Hertogenbosch in Den Bosch on Saturday, May 20. GLORY 41 Holland will be headlined by former lightweight and featherweight world champion Robin “Pokerface” van Roosmalen (37-7, 21 KO), now the No.1 contender, competing for the featherweight title he once held.

The organization has hosted two previous events in the Netherlands, but this will be the first Dutch event in company history held outside of Amsterdam.

On Saturday, June 10, GLORY returns to renowned AccorHotels Arena (formerly Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy and Bercy Arena) in Paris, France for GLORY 42 Paris and GLORY 42 SuperFight Series.

The cards for GLORY 42 Paris and GLORY 42 SuperFight Series are expected to include a one-night, four-man lightweight contender tournament and world title fights in both the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

This upcoming event marks the second time GLORY will deliver its unforgettable brand of non-stop striking action for the sold-out Parisian crowd, having rocked boulevard de Bercy last March with three world title fights and a litany of top 10 talent on display.

Tickets for GLORY 42 Paris and GLORY 42 SuperFight Series, priced at €155, €100, €80, €60, €45, and €25, go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. CET by visiting accorhotelsarena.com. Starting at 10 a.m CET on Monday, March 13, a pre-sale will be available at AccorHotels establishments, with another pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. CET on Tuesday, March 14 at the AccorHotels Arena box office.

When spring turns to summer, the wait is over. Nearly four years removed from one of the most spectacular nights in kickboxing history, GLORY crosses the Atlantic for another bite of the Big Apple on Friday, July 21.

Shocking upsets and incredible knockouts greeted the capacity crowd that packed The Theater at Madison Square Garden – located inside The World’s Most Famous Arena – at GLORY 12 New York, and the next fight card will be no different, as the roster’s top talent takes center stage in The City That Never Sleeps.

“We’re off to a strong start this year in terms of excitement about the GLORY brand and providing the best possible experience for live audiences,” said GLORY CEO Jon Franklin. “With two incredibly successful events already in the books, for mid-year, we’re now looking ahead to iconic venues in familiar locales, including the biggest and brightest cities in the world. Then it’s on to new territory in the second half of 2017, combining visits to major markets with highly anticipated debuts in others.”

The remaining list of confirmed dates and locations that GLORY will visit in the first half of 2017 can be found below:

Saturday, March 25 – Forest National in Brussels, Belgium

– Forest National in Brussels, Belgium Saturday, April 29 – Forum Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark

– Forum Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark Saturday, May 20 – Brabanthallen ‘s-Hertogenbosch in Den Bosch, Netherlands

– Brabanthallen ‘s-Hertogenbosch in Den Bosch, Netherlands Saturday, June 10 – AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France

– AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France Friday, July 21 – The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Additional dates and locations may be added to the schedule and confirmed bouts for each upcoming event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Details on how to purchase tickets for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series, as well as the organization’s return to New York City will be announced soon.

For more information, visit glorykickboxing.com.