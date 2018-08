GLORY 56 WEIGH-IN RESULTS

On Thursday, Aug. 9, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 56 Denver, GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims from ViewHouse in Denver.

The four-fight GLORY 56 Denver card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN2 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

The six-fight GLORY 56 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

The final three GLORY 56 prelim bouts will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 with an expected start time of 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Please find the results, video and photos of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY 56 DENVER WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Light Heavyweight Title Headline Bout:

Artem Vakhitov (205.4 lb / 93.2 kg) vs. Danyo Ilunga (207 lb / 93.9 kg)

Super Bantamweight Title Co-Headline Bout:

Anissa Meksen (120.6 lb / 54.7 kg) vs. Jady Menezes (121.4 lb / 55.1 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Serhii Adamchuk (141.6 lb / 64.2 kg) vs. Anvar Boynazarov (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Massaro Glunder (143 lb / 64.9 kg) vs. Quade Taranaki (142.8 lb / 64.8 kg)

GLORY 56 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Middleweight Headline Bout:

Simon Marcus (184.8 lb / 83.8 kg) vs. Jason Wilnis (184.8 lb / 83.8 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

D’Angelo Marshall (246.2 lb / 111.7 kg) vs. Antonio Dvorak (279.2 lb / 126.6 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Justin Houghton (153 lb / 69.4 kg) vs. Troy Sheridan (153 lb / 69.4 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

Myron Dennis (220 lb / 99.8 kg) vs. Steven Paprocki (229 lb / 103.9 kg)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Chris Camozzi (207 lb / 93.9 kg) vs. John King (205.2 lb / 93.1 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Zack Wells (184.6 lb / 83.7 kg) vs. Ryot Waller (184.6 lb / 83.7 kg)

GLORY 56 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Bout:

Lorawnt-t Nelson (152.2 lb / 69 kg) vs. Vince McGuinness (154.6 lb / 70.1 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Sean Choice (169.4 lb / 76.8 kg) vs. Thomas Diagne (168.6 lb / 76.5 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Ben Acosta (135.4 lb / 61.4 kg) vs. Houssam el Kasri (141.6 lb / 64.2 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Justin Moss (169.8 lb / 77 kg) vs. Charles Rodriguez (169.4 lb / 76.8 kg)