Gilbert Melendez vs Diego Sanchez Full Fight Video

Gilbert Melendez vs Diego Sanchez at UFC 166 on October 19th, 2013. Melendez wins via Unanimous Decision.

Gilbert Melendez has a professional record of 22-6. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 55% of the time. 11 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he loses, 5 are from decision and 1 via submission.

Diego Sanchez has a professional record of 27-9. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 57% of the time. 9 of those wins by submission and 6 by KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 7 are from decision and 2 via KO/TKO.