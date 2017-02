Fight Night Houston: Gracie Breakdown – Korean Zombie Twister

Eddie Bravo and Rener Gracie break down the Korean Zombie Twister getting the first ever submission via this in the UFC, a move invented by Eddie Bravo himself. The Korean Zombie makes his return to the UFC against Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston this Saturday on FS1. While you are at it, check out the epic war between the Korean Zombie and Leonard Garcia Here