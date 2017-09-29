Fabricio Werdum vs Cain Velasquez Full Fight Video

Fabricio Werdum vs Cain Velasquez Full Fight Video

Fabricio Werdum vs Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 on 6/13/15. Werdum wins via 3rd Round Guillotine.

Fabricio Werdum has a professional record of 21-7-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 77% of the time. 10 of those wins via submission and 6 via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 5 are from decision and 2 via KO/TKO.

Cain Velasquez has a professional record of 14-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes this opponent 86% of the time. All 12 finishes are via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO and 1 via submission. It’s debatable if Velasquez ever fights again due to the numerous injuries he has suffered.

Fabricio Werdum is scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on 10/7/17.