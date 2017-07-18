Demian Maia vs Neil Magny Full Fight Video

Demian Maia vs Neil Magny at UFC 190 on August 1st, 2015. Maia wins via Rear Naked Choke in the 2nd Round.

Demian Maia has a professional record of 25-6. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 60% of the time. 12 of those wins via submission and 3 via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 5 are from decision and 1 via KO/TKO.

Neil Magny has a professional record of 19-5. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 48% of the time. 6 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 3 via submission. In fights that he loses, 3 are from submission, 1 from decision, and 1 via KO/TKO.

Demian Maia is scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley at UFC 214 on July 29th, 2017.