Darren Till vs Donald Cerrone Full Fight Video

Darren Till vs Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 on October 21st, 2017. Till wins 1st Round TKO.

Darren Till has a professional record 16-0. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 76% of the time. 10 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 via submission.

Donald Cerrone has a professional record of 33-10-1 NC. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 75% of the time. 16 of those wins by submission and 9 by KO/TKO. In fights that the loses, 5 are by decision, 4 by KO/TKO and 1 via submission.

Darren Till is scheduled to fight Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 130 on May 27th, 2018.