Daniel Cormier vs Dan Henderson Full Fight Video

Daniel Cormier vs Dan Henderson at UFC 173 on May 24th, 2014. Cormier wins in the 3rd Round via Rear Naked Choke.

Daniel Cormier has a professional record of 18-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 61% of the time. 6 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 5 via submission. His 1 loss is a decision loss to Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

Dan Henderson had a professional record of 32-15 before retiring. In fights that he won, he finished his opponent 56% of the time. 16 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 2 from submission. In fights that he lost, 8 were from decision, 4 from submission and 3 from KO/TKO.

Daniel Cormier is scheduled to defend his Light Heavyweight Title against Anthony Rumble Johnson at UFC 210 on April 8th, 2017. This is the second time Cormier and Johnson have fought for the title. The first time, Cormier won in the 3rd Round via Rear Naked Choke.