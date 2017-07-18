Daniel Cormier vs Dan Henderson Full Fight Video

Daniel Cormier vs Dan Henderson at UFC 173 on May 24th, 2014. Cormier wins via Rear Naked Choke in the 3rd Round.

Dan Henderson ended his professional career with a record of 32-15. In fights that he won, he finished his opponent 56% of the time. 16 of those wins via KO/TKO and 2 via submission. In fights that he lost, 8 were from decisions, 4 submission, and 3 via KO/TKO.

Daniel Cormier has a professional record of 19-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 64% of the time. 6 of those wins via KO/TKO and 6 via submission. His one loss is to Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to fight again at UFC 214 on July 29th, 2017.