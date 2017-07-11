Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Airs Tonight

The week is finally here as UFC FIGHT PASS™ exclusive, DANA WHITE’S TUESDAY NIGHT CONTENDER SERIES, debuts live on Tuesday, July 11 at 8pm ET. 10 promising MMA athletes will enter the Octagon® looking to capitalize on the world’s toughest job interview as they vie to fulfill their dreams of earning a UFC contract.

Featherweight prospects Matt Bessette (22-7, fighting out of Hartford, Conn.) and Kurt Holobaugh (17-4, fighting out of Amite, La.) headline an incredible card setting the tone for the rest of the competition. Bessette is riding a seven-fight winning and has won nine of his last 10. Holobaugh, a UFC and strikeforce veteran, is riding a three-fight winning streak and has never been finished in his MMA career. Rising star Boston Salmon (5-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) matches up against undefeated Ricky Turcios (8-0, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) in a bantamweight clash that could steal the show. For Salmon, this opportunity is a long time coming and he’s prepared to make his mark and leap into the conversation to be amongst the top bantamweights in the world. Turcios, a Team Alpha Male product, looks to continue his dominance in MMA and prove why he belongs in the UFC.

A star-studded broadcast team has been announced for the new series. Former NFL Network’s Total Access host and Emmy award winner Dan Hellie will be handling play-by-play duties, alternating weeks with former ESPN host Brendan Fitzgerald. The show’s color commentary panel will be manned by current 155-pound standout Paul Felder and former lightweight star Yves Edwards.

Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will be joining the broadcast every week for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series shown live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. Featured on “SnoopCast,” Snoop will bring his irreverent humor and freestyle commentary to the action. Joining him will be newly minted UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, a UFC/WEC veteran of over 40 professional fights, who rounds out what is sure to be the most anticipated new commentary team in sports.

Available as a secondary audio feed to the primary broadcast team, SnoopCast will provide an experience that allows subscribers to toggle between both streams in real time. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to see Snoop and Faber via picture in picture technology throughout the fights, giving fans a chance to get even closer to the action. This groundbreaking feature will serve as a compliment to a traditional play-by-play team broadcasting through the main feed of FIGHT PASS.