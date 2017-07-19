Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith Full Fight Video

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith at UFC 198 on May 14th, 2016. Cyborg wins via 1st Round TKO.

Cris Cyborg has a professional record of 17-1. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 88% of the time. All 15 of those wins coming via KO/TKO. Her 1 loss is via submission.

Leslie Smith has a professional record of 10-7. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 50% of the time. All 5 of those wins via KO/TKO. In fights that she loses, 5 are from decision and 2 from KO/TKO.

Cris Cyborg is scheduled to fight Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 on July 29th, 2017.