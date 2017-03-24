Chris Weidman vs Vitor Belfort Full Fight Video

Chris Weidman vs Vitor Belfort Full Fight Video

Chris Weidman vs Vitor Belfort at UFC 187 on May 23, 2015. Weidman wins via 1st Round TKO.

Chris Weidman has a professional record of 13-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 69% of the time. 6 of those wins comin via KO/TKO and 3 via submission. Both of his losses are via KO/TKO.

Vitor Belfort has a professional record of 25-14, In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 84% of the time. 18 wins via KO/TKO and 3 via submission. IN fights that he loses, 7 are from KO/TKO, 5 from decision, and 2 via submission.

Vitor Belfort wants to fight CM Punk for his retirement fight.

Chris Weidman is scheduled to fight Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 on April 8th, 2017.