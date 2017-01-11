BJ Penn vs Kenny Florian Full Fight Video

BJ Penn vs Kenny Florian at UFC 101 on August 8th, 2009. Penn wins via 4th Round Rear Naked Choke.

BJ Penn has a professional record of 16-10. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 82% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 6 coming via submission. In fights that he loses, 7 are from decisions and 3 are via KO/TKO. Penn has never been submitted.

Kenny Florian had a professional record of 14-6. In fights that he won, he finished his opponent 85% of the time. 9 of those wins coming via submission and 3 coming via KO/TKO. In fights the he lost, 4 were from decisions, 1 KO/TKO and 1 via submission.

BJ Penn is scheduled to fight Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 103 on January 15th, 2017.