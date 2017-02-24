Bellator 173 Weigh In Results & Photos

BELLATOR 173 OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS & PHOTOS

Catchweight Main Event: Liam McGeary (211.5) vs. Brett McDermott (217.6)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Kirill Medvedovsky (146)

Women’s Catchweight Bout: Sinead Kavanagh (140) vs. Iony Razafiarison (136.2)

Welterweight Bout: Colin Fletcher (171) vs. Alex Lohore (170.4)

Featherweight Bout: James McErleane (145.8) vs. Shay Walsh (136)

Bellator 173: McGeary vs. McDermott takes place at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland and airs on SPIKE tomorrow night at 9 P.M. ET/8 P.M. CT.

