Bellator 171 Guillard vs Njokuani Weigh in Live Stream Today 5PM CST

Check out the Bellator 171 Guillard vs Njokuani weigh in live stream above which happens at 5PM CST on Thursday January 26th, 2017.

MAIN CARD (9:00 PM EST on Spike TV)

Catchweight: Melvin Guillard vs. Chidi Njokuani

Lightweight: David Rickels vs. Aaron Derrow

Featherweight: A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips

Female Flyweight: Jessica Middleton vs. Alice Yauger

PRELIMS (7:00 PM EST)

Middleweight: Chris Harris vs. Jordan Young

Featherweight: Gaston Reyno vs. Justin Overton

Welterweight: Will Lavine vs. Domo Garcia

Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. Jake Lindsay

Bantamweight: Johnny Marigo vs. Joe Fulk

Welterweight: Manny Meraz vs. Scott Heston

Lightweight: Craig Farley vs. Mike Breeden

Heavyweight: Jarod Trice vs. Kevin Woltkamp

Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Will Johnson

Female Flyweight: Bruna Ellen vs. Carmella James