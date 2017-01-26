Bellator 171 Guillard vs Njokuani Weigh in Live Stream Today 5PM CST
Check out the Bellator 171 Guillard vs Njokuani weigh in live stream above which happens at 5PM CST on Thursday January 26th, 2017.
MAIN CARD (9:00 PM EST on Spike TV)
Catchweight: Melvin Guillard vs. Chidi Njokuani
Lightweight: David Rickels vs. Aaron Derrow
Featherweight: A.J. McKee vs. Brandon Phillips
Female Flyweight: Jessica Middleton vs. Alice Yauger
PRELIMS (7:00 PM EST)
Middleweight: Chris Harris vs. Jordan Young
Featherweight: Gaston Reyno vs. Justin Overton
Welterweight: Will Lavine vs. Domo Garcia
Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. Jake Lindsay
Bantamweight: Johnny Marigo vs. Joe Fulk
Welterweight: Manny Meraz vs. Scott Heston
Lightweight: Craig Farley vs. Mike Breeden
Heavyweight: Jarod Trice vs. Kevin Woltkamp
Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Will Johnson
Female Flyweight: Bruna Ellen vs. Carmella James