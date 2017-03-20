Anthony Johnson vs Kevin Burns Full Fight Video

Anthony Johnson vs Kevin Burns at The Ultimate Fighter 8 Finale on December 13th, 2008. Johnson wins via 3rd Round Head Kick.

Anthony Johnson has a professional record of 22-5. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 73% of the time. all 16 of those finishes are via KO. In fights that he loses, 4 are from submission and 1 via KO/TKO.

Kevin Burns has a professional record of 12-7. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 93% of the time. 8 of those wins coming via submission and 3 from KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 4 are from KO/TKO and 3 via decision.

Anthony Johnson is scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier on April 8th at UFC 210.