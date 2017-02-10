Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 2 Full Fight Video

Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 2 at UFC 148 on July 7th, 2012. Silva wins via 2nd Round TKO.

Anderson Silva has a professional record of 33-8-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 79% of the time. 20 of those wins coming by KO/TKO and 6 via submission. In fights that he loses, 3 are from decisions, 2 via submission and 2 via KO/TKO, and 1 DQ. Silva hasn’t won a fight since 2012 and does not have a win in his last five fights.

Chael Sonnen has a professional record of 28-15-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 43% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 5 via submission. In fights that he loses, 9 are from submission, 5 from KO/TKO and 1 via decision. His last submission loss to Tito Ortiz was controversial with a lot of people stating the fix was in.

Anderson Silva is scheduled to fight Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on February 11th, 2017.