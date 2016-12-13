Amanda Nunes vs Miesha Tate Full Fight Video

Amanda Nunes vs Miesha Tate at UFC 200 on July 9th, 2016. Nunes wins via 1st Round Rear-Naked Choke.

Amanda Nunes has a professional record of 13-4. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 72% of the time. 9 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 3 of the wins via submission. In fights that shes loses, 2 are from KO/TKO, 1 from submission and 1 via decision.

Miesha Tate has a professional record of 18-7. In fights that she wins, she finishes her opponent 56% of the time. 7 of those wins coming via submission and 3 of those wins coming via KO/TKO. In fights that shes loses, 3 are from submission, 2 are from KO/TKO, and 2 are from decision. Miesha Tate retired on November 12th, 2016 after a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to fight Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday, December 30th, 2016. This is Ronda’s first fight in over a year.